Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,240 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

