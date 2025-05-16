Ethic Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10,001.1% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,442,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

