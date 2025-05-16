Ethic Inc. Sells 13,617 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,617 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:F opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

