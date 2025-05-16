Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $831.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

