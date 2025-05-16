Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Westlake by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 252,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 190,389 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,026,000. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $9,745,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $161.31.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

