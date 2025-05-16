Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,325 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 96,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.6%

BSAC stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.349 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

