Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.4%

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

