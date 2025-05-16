Ethic Inc. Reduces Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after buying an additional 527,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 204,371 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:MTX opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

