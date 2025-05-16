Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,471,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,570,000 after buying an additional 1,330,908 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after buying an additional 919,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 857,609 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.