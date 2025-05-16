Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,299 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

