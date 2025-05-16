Ethic Inc. Has $551,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.8839 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

