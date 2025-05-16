Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $115,555,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,734,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Core & Main by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,661,000 after buying an additional 1,416,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 4,757.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 1,114,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Core & Main by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 923,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $52.69 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

View Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,698. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.