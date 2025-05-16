Ethic Inc. Sells 3,889 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $35,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,083.45. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $382,420. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.