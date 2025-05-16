Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SFL by 239.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 2,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 429,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,862,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.82 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 14.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.93%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

