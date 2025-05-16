Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $17.04 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

