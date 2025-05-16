Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,213 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of SLAB opened at $133.17 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $152,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,360. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,718 shares of company stock worth $358,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

