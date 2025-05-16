D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,085 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.12% of JELD-WEN worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This represents a 55.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,250,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,448,633.78. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 864,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.70.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

