D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 393,964 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,964 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eventbrite Price Performance
Shares of EB stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $219.54 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
