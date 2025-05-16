D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 271.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,306 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 219,636 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in SITE Centers by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,529 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITC opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $646.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

