Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,353.51. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

