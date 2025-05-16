D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 255,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 449,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,565 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:KWEB opened at $34.29 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

