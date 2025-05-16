Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Qualys worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $515,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. This trade represents a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,502.18. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock worth $1,905,108. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

