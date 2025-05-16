D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 181,482 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 181,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

