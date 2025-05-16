Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stake Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth about $78,025,000. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,471,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after buying an additional 67,024 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

