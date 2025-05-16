Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COYA stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.49. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $257.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 551,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

