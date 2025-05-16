Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of Assurant worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Assurant by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE AIZ opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

