Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,084 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.33% of Crown worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.58 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

