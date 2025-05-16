Man Group plc Purchases 59,013 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Talen Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,477,000 after acquiring an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,353,000 after acquiring an additional 577,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 161,269 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

TLN stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

