Man Group plc Purchases 166,996 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 466.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 166,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Allegion worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

