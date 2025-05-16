Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 317,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Futu by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Futu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU opened at $105.76 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

