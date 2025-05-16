Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 550.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,580 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.29% of Henry Schein worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.1%

HSIC stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

