Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.08. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $398.31 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 855,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,665,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 418,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

