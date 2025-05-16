Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

NYSE:CW opened at $406.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.67. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $407.92.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.47%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,331,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

