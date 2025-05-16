ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $695,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,566,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $119,140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,043,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $343.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

