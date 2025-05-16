Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,545,000 after purchasing an additional 241,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,488,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

