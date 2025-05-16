Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RSF opened at $15.02 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1357 per share. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.