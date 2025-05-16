Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $3.59 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,996,000 after buying an additional 7,050,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,026,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SW

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.