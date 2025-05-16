Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares trading hands.
Energold Drilling Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Energold Drilling Company Profile
Energold Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services primarily in Mexico, the Caribbean, rest of North America, Central America, South America, Europe, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Minerals, Energy, and Manufacturing. It offers mineral drilling services, including surface and underground drilling, and conventional drilling services; and oil sands coring, shot hole seismic, and geothermal and geotechnical drilling services, as well as water well drilling services, such as mine pit de-watering, mine water supply, mine hydrogeological characterization and well monitoring, and rural and urban water well drilling schemes, as well as offers horizontal directional drilling services.
