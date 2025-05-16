79,847 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $79.51 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,500 shares of company stock worth $9,348,130 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

