Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.44 and traded as high as $262.26. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $260.41, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.44 and its 200 day moving average is $224.43.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.