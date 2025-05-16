935,831 Shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

Martin Midstream Partners Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

