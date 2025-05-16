NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 3,790 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $163,819,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after purchasing an additional 625,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,488,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,368,000 after purchasing an additional 561,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE DUK opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

