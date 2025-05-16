NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,497 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after buying an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.84.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

