NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 189.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 974,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 94,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2%

NSC stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

