NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.