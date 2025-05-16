NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $596,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $5,812,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $132.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

