Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,096,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

