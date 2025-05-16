NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. NDVR Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3%

GWW opened at $1,084.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,065.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

