Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Insider Buys A$200,067.20 in Stock

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn acquired 48,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.12 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of A$200,067.20 ($128,248.21).
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Endeavour Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Endeavour Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.