Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $218,130.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $218,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,351.15. This represents a 71.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Donegal Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

